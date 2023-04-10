BRIEF-Oman's Public Authority For Special Economic Zones Signs MoU With Japanese Companies To Develop Large-Scale Iron Metallics Project

OMAN'S STATE NEWS AGENCY ON TWITTER:

* OMAN'S PUBLIC AUTHORITY FOR SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONES AND FREE ZONES SIGNS MOU WITH TWO JAPANESE COMPANIES TO DEVELOP LARGE-SCALE IRON METALLICS PROJECT WITH PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 5 MILLION TONNES PER YEAR AT DAQUM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)