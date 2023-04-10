Left Menu

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

A shocking incident came to light from a village in Greater Noida where the body of a 2-year-old girl, who had been missing for the last two days, was found in a bag hanging from the door of the neighbour's room.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 12:56 IST
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident came to light from a village in Greater Noida where the body of a 2-year-old girl, who had been missing for the last two days, was found in a bag hanging from the door of the neighbour's room. The girl was found missing since Friday. The parents of the girl are natives of Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. The father works at a private company in Greater Noida. When the girl was not found in the neighbourhood, the father lodged a missing report at the Surajpur police station on Friday night. Police started an investigation and recovered the body in a neighbour's room on Sunday.

According to police, the body of the child was found in a bag that was hung behind the main door of the neighbour's room. The neighbour, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, is absconding. The body of the girl was sent for postmortem.

"On the basis of the application given by the girl's father, an FIR has been registered in the case at Surajpur police station on April 8. During the investigation, the body of the girl was found in the neighbouring room. The forensic team and senior officials inspected the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem," Additional Deputy Commissioner Police (ADCP), Central Noida Rajeev Dixit said. The investigation is underway. Police are making efforts to nab the accused neighbour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

SBI Foundation gives Rs 30 lakh grant to 8 select social ventures

 India
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Unlocking the Potential: The Endless Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023