Areca and Coconut Prices
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-04-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 43,000 to Rs 50,000, model Rs 46,000 New Supari: Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000, model Rs 36,000 Koka: Rs 22,000 to Rs 25,000 model Rs 24,000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 16,000 to Rs 20,000, model Rs 18,000 2nd quality: Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, model Rs 14,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
