Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor gets legal notice for remarks against Kudankulam nuclear power plant protesters

A legal notice was served to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on April 8 by SP Udayakumar, coordinator of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant protest movement, stating that the Governor had insulted the protesters.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 16:07 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor gets legal notice for remarks against Kudankulam nuclear power plant protesters
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A legal notice was served to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on April 8 by SP Udayakumar, coordinator of Kudankulam nuclear power plant protest movement, stating that the Governor had insulted the protesters. "By calling the protest foreign-funded, the Governor insulted thousands of men and women who participated in the protest in the public interest. There is no basis whatsoever for the Governor's assertion that the said protest was funded by foreign countries," the notice said.

The notice also mentioned a Raj Bhavan press release dated April 6. As per the notice, the Raj Bhavan release said, "Here in Tamil Nadu, we have a nuclear plant in South. Every time, you start work there, there would be protests in the name of climate. Some about fallout, unsafety and we realised that this money actually trailed those who were active there. Nobody comes out with hungry stomach, unable to do it, some has to support."

"The money trail goes to those entities in the foreign country -- Europe, US, different countries from where the money is being sent for these activities, sometimes in the name of human rights, climate or green environment - different names," the notice read. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023