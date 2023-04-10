Jharkhand: Over 50 arrested in Jamshedpur violence, police deploy surveillance drones

Over 50 people were arrested in connection with violence that broke out between two groups over the alleged desecration of a religious flag in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, a police official said on Monday. Arson and stone pelting between two groups were reported on Sunday evening from the Shastri Nagar area and there were reports of damage of properties in the Kadma police station area.

Heavy police force has been deployed and the Jamshedpur police conducted patrolling in the violence-hit Shastri Nagar, police said. "A total of 55 people from both communities were arrested in the case. One Abhay Singh has also been arrested in the case, whose supporters came to the police station and misbehaved. Action will be taken against them," K Vijay Shankar, Superintendent of Police, Jamshedpur City said.

Prabhat Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) told ANI that the police force and surveillance teams equipped with drones have been deployed. Action will be taken against those found involved, the police official said. According to the officials, a heavy deployment of forces including a Rapid Action Force (RAF) company has been made in the entire area.

Earlier, informing about the situation in the area, SSP, Jamshedpur, Prabhat Kumar said, "The situation is under control. Those who had gathered were sent home. The force has been deployed in the entire area and a company of RAF is deployed." "Some people have also been detained," added SSP Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner, East Singhbhum Vijaya Jadhav said, "We are assessing the situation. Communication with peace committee and other stakeholders is being established to bring normalcy." Jadhav also urged people not to believe in rumours and to report to police information about provocative or unpleasant messages. Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

