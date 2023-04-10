Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh bans marine fishing for two months amid annual breeding season

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-04-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 17:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh bans marine fishing for two months amid annual breeding season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has banned fishing in the Bay of Bengal across the length of the state's territorial waters for two months to observe conservancy and sustain the breeding season of various prawn and fish species, an official said on Monday.

The annual ban will begin on April 15 and last till June 14, spanning 61 days, requiring all the registered mechanised and motorised fishing vessels to refrain from fishing during this time.

''The main objective of the order is to observe conservancy measures during breeding season of majority prawn and fish species. All the fishermen are requested to observe ban on marine fishing strictly as was done in the previous years,'' the fisheries department official said in a statement.

He said the measure is aimed at offering better catch to fishermen in the post-ban period as well as sustain fisheries wealth for posterity.

In the event of violation, the fisheries department will seize the culprits' boats, and levy a heavy penalty under the provisions of the AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994, including scrapping subsidised oil supply and other benefits.

To strictly enforce the ban, the department is teaming up with the Coast Guard, coastal security police, Navy and revenue department to patrol the coast of the southern state, which is endowed with India's second largest coastline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023