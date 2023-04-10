Maha rains: CM visits Nashik, takes stock of situation, orders 'panchnama'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday visited rain-affected areas of Nashik district to review losses faced by farmers and directed officials to conduct 'panchnamas' (assessment) of crop damage speedily and provide relief.

The CM's tour of Satana taluka in the district comes a day after his Ayodhya visit and amid attacks from the opposition that he was out of the state when unseasonal rains accompanied by hailstorm and lightning had damaged crops in several districts.

Shinde visited Dholbare, Nitane, Bijot and Akhatwade villages in Satana taluka accompanied by district guardian minister Dada Bhuse and senior officials.

''Instructions have been given to guardian ministers, collectors and other officials to conduct spot visits, carry out panchnamas to assess crop loss and pay compensation speedily. Every farmer who has been affected due to unseasonal rains will get help,'' Shinde told reporters in Dholbare village.

''Earlier too we have given more compensation than mandated under National Disaster Response Fund rules. We increased damage area limit from two hectares to three hectares. We gave Rs 350 per hectare grant to onion growers. We also decided to give Rs 6,000 to farmers just like the PM KISAN scheme of the Centre,'' Shinde added.

Shinde, who inspected the damage caused to onion, grapes and pomegranate cultivation in these villages and interacted with farmers, said he had ordered officials to issue a government resolution on Monday morning to tackle the losses caused by the rains.

Queried on his Ayodhya visit and some opposition parties attacking the timing of it when the state was witnessing rains, the CM said, ''The hailstorm occurred on Sunday. Should I have come before that? They (opposition) do not have any work.'' He claimed he had prayed for the wellbeing of farmers during his visit to Ayodhya on Sunday since the cultivator is at the centre of the food chain and it was imperative that all calamities are removed from his life to usher in prosperity in the state and country.

Unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds and hailstorm hit Chas, Nandur Shingote, Chapadgaon, Naygaon in Sinnar taluka, Jalgaon Budruk in Nandgaon taluka, Chinchve, Kumbharde and Sangvi villages in Dewla taluka, Lasalgaon, Thangaon, Dapur, Dodi, Chapadgaon in Satana taluka on Sunday, they said.

Some of these areas received rains on Friday and Saturday as well, leaving onion, grapes, pomegranate and vegetable cultivation affected, local officials said.

Several parts of Nashik city, including Eklahare, Nashik Road, Upnagar, Dwarka and Indiranagar, received light to heavy rains on Sunday, leading to damage to trees and advertisement hoardings in some places and snapping of power lines, civic officials said.

