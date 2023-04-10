Left Menu

JSW Steel Q4 crude steel output rises to 6.58 MT

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 17:48 IST
JSW Steel Q4 crude steel output rises to 6.58 MT

JSW Steel on Monday posted a 13 per cent growth in its consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonne (MT) during the fourth quarter of FY23. The company had produced 5.81 MT crude steel from operations in India and the US in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a statement.

For the whole 2022-23 fiscal, the company's crude steel production was at 24.15 MT, up 24 per cent, from 19.51 MT in FY22.

The consolidated crude steel production in FY23 was the highest, JSW Steel said.

''While the company achieved 100 per cent of its guidance for consolidated Indian operations, production volumes at JISPL (JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd) and JSW Steel USA - Ohio were impacted due to shutdowns and subdued market conditions for part of the year,'' it said.

Part of USD 22 billion JSW Group, JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023