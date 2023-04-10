WRAPUP 3-Battles in east Ukraine rage, report says Kyiv rethinking counteroffensive after leaks

Russian forces pressed attacks on frontline cities in eastern Ukraine on Monday, while Ukrainian officials played down a report that Kyiv had had to amend some military plans ahead of a counter-offensive due to a leak of classified U.S. documents. The Russians were pounding Ukrainian positions around besieged Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region and other cities and towns with air strikes and artillery barrages, Kyiv said.

The commander of Ukraine's ground forces said the Russians were destroying buildings and positions in Bakhmut in what he called "scorched earth" tactics. Russia's assault on Bakhmut, a small city on the edge of a chunk of Russian-controlled territory in Donetsk, has for months been the focus of the biggest battle of the war, now in its second year.

The Ukrainian military said on Sunday fighting was heaviest along the western approaches to Bakhmut - a regional transport and logistics hub prior to the war. Russian forces were also targeting the city of Avdiivka, it said. As the battles ground on, U.S. media outlet CNN reported that Ukraine had been forced to amend some of its military plans ahead of an anticipated counter-offensive due to a leak of classified U.S. documents. It cited a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

U.S. officials are trying to find the source of the leak of dozens of secret documents detailing an array of topics, including information on the Ukraine conflict, in which the United States has supplied Kyiv with huge amounts of weapons and other support and led international condemnation of Moscow's invasion. Asked about the CNN report, Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Kyiv's strategic plans remained unchanged but that specific tactical plans were always subject to change.

The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, told Reuters: "We are working on our own plans... The opinion of people who have nothing to do with this do not interest us... The circle of people who possess information is extremely restricted." Ukrainian officials told Reuters on Friday the documents contained fictitious information and looked like a Russian disinformation campaign.

Some national security experts and U.S. officials say they suspect the leaker could be American, given the breadth of topics covered by the documents, but they do not rule out pro-Russian actors. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment when asked about the matter on Monday other than saying there was "a tendency to always blame everything on Russia".

HOT ON THE EASTERN FRONT A Ukrainian counteroffensive has long been expected after months of attritional warfare in the east. A Russian winter offensive failed to make much progress and its troops have got bogged down in a series of battles where any advances are incremental and come at a huge cost. The Ukrainian defenders have also taken heavy casualties.

On Monday, Ukrainian ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said the defence of Bakhmut continued. "The situation is difficult but controllable," he said, quoted by Ukraine's Media Military Centre.

Moscow is sending in special forces and airborne assault units to help their attack as members of Russia's private mercenary Wagner group are now exhausted, Syrskyi said. Wagner mercenaries have spearheaded the Russian assault on Bakhmut which has left it largely in ruins.

"The enemy switched to the so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," Syrskyi said. Reuters could not verify the battlefield accounts.

Ukraine's general staff said Russian forces had made unsuccessful advances on areas west of Bakhmut and at least 10 towns and villages had come under Russian shelling. The Russians also made no headway in attacks on Avdiivka, it said. Donetsk is one of four provinces in eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia declared annexed last year and is seeking to fully occupy in what appears to be a shift in its war aims after failing to overrun the country soon after its invasion in February 2022.

Control of Bakhmut could allow Russia to directly target Ukrainian defensive lines in Chasiv Yar in the east and open the way for its forces to advance on two bigger cities in the Donetsk region - Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. While Ukraine has said it wants to inflict as many casualties as possible on the Russian forces as its prepares its own counteroffensive, President Zelenskiy last week acknowledged that if troops risked being encircled they could be pulled back.

Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said Russian forces controlled the centre of Bakhmut, with much of their assault now focusing on the railway station. "There is heavy fighting in the city centre and the enemy is gradually moving toward the western outskirts," Zhdanov said.

Britain's Defence Ministry said that over the last seven days, Russia also appeared to have increased its armoured assaults around the town of Marinka, also in Donetsk province. "Russia continues to give a high priority to resourcing operations in the broader Donetsk sector, including the Marinka and Avdiivka areas, expending significant resources for minimal gains," it said.

In other action, Russia's defence ministry said its forces had destroyed a depot with 70,000 tonnes of fuel near Zaporizhzhia. They destroyed Ukrainian army warehouses storing missiles, ammunition and artillery in the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, the ministry said.

Ukraine also reported widespread Russian shelling in northern regions. Officials in the south said Russian aircraft had used guided bombs against towns in the Kherson region.

