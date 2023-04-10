Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces press attacks in east

Russian forces are pressing attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, focusing on two cities and pounding Ukrainian positions with air strikes and artillery barrages, Kyiv said on Monday. FIGHTING

* Ukraine's military reported continued Russian strikes, with heaviest fighting around the Donetsk cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka. * Russia said it has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.

* Russia plans to overhaul its air defence forces after gaining new experience in the war in Ukraine and will also bolster its air defences to counter Finland's accession to the NATO alliance, a commander in Russia's aerospace forces said. * Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

LEAKED DOCUMENTS * Ukraine has been forced to amend some of military plans ahead of a much-vaunted counter-offensive due to a leak of classified U.S. documents, CNN reported.

* Some Western security experts and U.S. officials suspect the highly classified military and intelligence documents may have been leaked by someone from the United States. DIPLOMACY, TRADE

* Ukraine is seeking a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, believing it should be more involved in resolving the war. * President Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus needs guarantees that Russia will defend the country "like its own territory" in the event of external attack, state-owned BelTA reported.

* Russia threatened to bypass a U.N.-brokered grain deal unless obstacles to its farm exports were removed, while talks in Turkey agreed that removal of barriers was needed to extend the agreement beyond next month. QUOTES

"The enemy (Russia) switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire." - Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, on the situation in Bakhmut. "The Russians have turned Avdiivka into a total ruin ... around 1,800 people remain in Avdiivka, all of whom risk their lives every day." - Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk's regional governor.

"You and I know that there is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease." - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on leak of U.S. intelligence documents. IN-DEPTH STORIES

* ANALYSIS-Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map * INSIGHT-Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front

* ANALYSIS-Russia's military production, state splurge ease sanctions pain (Compiled by Reuters editors)

