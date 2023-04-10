Left Menu

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews work at School Education Dept in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the School Education Department in the state capital.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 18:53 IST
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reviews work at School Education Dept in Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chairs the meeting. (Photo/Source:CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed work at the School Education Department in the state capital, an official statement said. YSR Congress Party MP Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy on April 7, unveiled the posters and a video documentary of 'Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu', as part of the party's public outreach campaign that commenced last Friday with an aim to explain the government welfare and development initiatives to people.

Addressing the media at the party's central Office, he said that the 'Ma Nammakam Nuvve Jagan' slogan was given by the people after they benefitted from the welfare schemes implemented by the government. During the 14-day period, a door-to-door campaign will be conducted which will reach out to 1.60 crore households in the state covering the entire five crore population.

Reddy said the Chief Minister's intention is to bring a visible change in people's lives and political parties should be accountable. "As part of the campaign, the MLAs and regional coordinators will actively coordinate with Secretariat conveners, and Gruha Saradhulu will also provide a questionnaire to the public and gather their feedback about the welfare after YSRCP came to power, drawing a comparison on the implementation of schemes with the previous TDP regime, he said.

The YSRCP general secretary said that based on the feedback gathered from the public during the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' (GGMP), around 80-90 per cent of the public stated that they have noticed a real change and expressed their confidence that "Jagan is the state's only future". In a review of GGMP, the Chief Minister also said that around 92 per cent of people out of 1.6 crore families in rural areas and 84 per cent in urban areas, which means 87 per cent of people on average in the state benefited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) or non Direct Benefit Transfer schemes implemented by the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
3
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
4
MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni made excellent use of Santner, Jadeja: Ravi Shastri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023