US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as jobs report stokes rate-hike worries

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:06 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday on growing concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to hike interest rates after Friday's jobs data highlighted a still-strong labor market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.04 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 33,425.25. The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.82 points, or 0.48%, at 4,085.20, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 112.82 points, or 0.93%, to 11,975.14 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

