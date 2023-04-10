Unseasonal rains damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in five districts in western Vidarbha: Maha Dy CM

Unseasonal rain in the last two days damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in five districts of the western Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. The intermittent showers affected crops in Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldana districts. "Crops over 7,400 hectares are damaged. The damage assessment is completed on 3,243 hectares. The remaining assessment will be completed soon. As many as 7,596 farmers have been affected by the unseasonal showers," Fadnavis told reporters in Amravati district after holding review meetings. It is observed that certain villages in specific areas in the state have been frequently affected by unseasonal showers in the last few years. ''We are working to find some solution to the new challenge of climate change," the deputy CM said. Fadnavis said the kin of those killed in the Akola tree fall incident would get financial assistance from the state. ''The government has also decided to bear the entire medical treatment expenses of the injured persons, who had taken shelter in the temple (on which the tree collapsed)," he added. At least seven persons were killed and 37 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Paras village in Akola district on Sunday night. Fadnavis said compensation will be paid to more than 7,000 farmers affected in the Amravati division once panchnamas or assessments of crop loss are conducted. He said 242 villages in five districts under the Amravati division were affected by unseasonal rains in the last two days.

''Farmers always complain that financial assistance is provided only if rainfall is more than 65 mm. Hence, the state cabinet has decided on new guidelines for the recent rainfall and compensation for the crop loss will also be provided. The state government is standing firm with farmers affected by unseasonal rains and hailstorms,'' Fadnavis added.

He said the state government in its budget (2023-24) had announced setting up a Marathi language university in Ridhpur (Amravati). ''Accordingly, a committee has been set up and it will submit a report in two months''.

Fadnavis said the construction of the varsity will be completed over the next two years and till now, the government is thinking to start the work of the university from the available building space. He informed the acquisition of 220 hectares of land for a mega textile park, to be set up in Amravati under the PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) scheme, has been completed.

''The rest of the land will be acquired in the next 15 days and the process of creating basic facilities will begin after signing an MoU with the Central government,'' he added.

Fadnavis also said the state government is in talks with Raymond Group and 15 other companies to create an eco-system for manufacturing garments from cotton.

''This project will bring huge development in the western Vidarbha region. The project will benefit cotton growers and youth will get jobs,'' he added.

