BSF Meghalaya seizes Betel Nuts from Assam-bound bus in East Jaintia Hills; 4 apprehended

Border Security Force has intercepted an Assam-bound civil bus and seized a huge quantity of Burmese Betel nuts worth Rs 12 lakh from the Umkiang area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills, an official statement said on Monday. Four persons were apprehended including the driver and co-driver in connection with the incident after failing to produce valid documents.

The incident took place on April 9 in which the 172 Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya seized the Betel nuts, acting on a specific input. "The apprehended persons revealed that they were coming from Tripura and consignment was being taken to ISBT Guwahati," the statement said.

The arrested persons and seized items were handed over to the police station Umkiang for further legal action. Further investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI)

