Tax Mitra will charge a fee for various tax-related application processes, for which a fee has also been fixed. In this, a fee of Rs 50 to Rs 400 has been kept for other works including GST, VAT application, amendment, ITC, e-way bill, subsidy application, MSME application.It is notable that the Chief Minister had made an announcement in this regard in the budget for the year 2023-24 for ease of GST and VAT application procedures.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-04-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 19:25 IST
Raj govt to appoint 2,000 tax mitras to facilitate GST collection
The Rajasthan government will appoint 2,000 'Tax Mitra' to facilitate the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

The government will appoint 2,000 'Tax Mitra' to facilitate the applicants in the application process of GST and VAT. This will make it easier to deposit the tax. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal, an official statement said.

Gehlot has also given the approval to develop an 'Artificial Intelligence' based e-tax officer software platform to provide the facility of 'self tax check' to the dealers. According to this, the minimum educational qualification for Tax Mitra is graduation in commerce. Preference will be given to experienced applicants including Chartered Accountants (CA), Company Secretaries (CS). The Age limit has been fixed from 21 to 40 years. Tax Mitra will charge a fee for various tax-related application processes, for which a fee has also been fixed. In this, a fee of Rs 50 to Rs 400 has been kept for other works including GST, VAT application, amendment, ITC, e-way bill, subsidy application, MSME application.

It is notable that the Chief Minister had made an announcement in this regard in the budget for the year 2023-24 for ease of GST and VAT application procedures.

