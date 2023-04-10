DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 10

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, APRIL 10

** NEW DELHI - Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emine Dzhaparova, will be on an official visit to India. (To April 12) ** WASHINGTON DC - India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit the US to attend key meetings of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG). (To April 16)

** VIENTIANE - President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong will pay an official visit to Laos. (To April 11) ** KAMPALA/MAPUTO - India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will be on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique to strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the two countries. (To April 15)

** ASTANA - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has held an expanded meeting with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. ** WASHINGTON DC - Bangladesh's Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken are scheduled to have a bilateral meeting to discuss ways to advance the Bangladesh-US ties on key fronts.

MANILA - Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Department of National Defense OIC Carlito will be in Washington, D.C. for the 3rd Philippines-United States 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue (To Apr.12) SMOLENSK, Russia/CRACOW, Poland - 13th Anniversary of the Smolensk Tragedy to be commemorated in Smolensk, Russia, as well as in Poland. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 11

** SEOUL - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa to visit South Korea for talks with his counterpart, Han Duck-soo. (To April 12) ** TOKYO - Jordan's King Abdullah II meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo.

** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks in Moscow with Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu - 0900 GMT. ** DUBLIN - U.S. President Joe Biden begins a four-day visit to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday evening, where he will meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as the British-run region marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord (April 14).

** ATHENS - Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias meets his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry to discuss boosting economic and energy ties - 1100 GMT. WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will receive Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense chief Carlito Galvez.

DUBLIN - U.S. President Joe Biden to visit Ireland, Northern Ireland (To April 14) FRANCE – 12th Anniversary of the French law banning the burqa and niqab. ABIDJAN – 12th anniversary of the arrest of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo by supporters of president-elect Alassane Ouattara with the help of French forces, thereby ending the 2010-2011 Ivorian crisis and civil war.

AMSTERDAM - French President Emmanuel Macron makes a state visit to the Netherlands, accompanied by first lady Brigitte Macron, where he will meet King Willem-Alexander. (To April 12) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12 ** WASHINGTON DC - The 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund take place in Washington D.C.

GLOBAL - International Day of Human Space Flight. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 13

BEIJING - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock travels to China on first leg of Asia trip. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 14 ** BEIJING - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

VIENNA - Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda speak to reporters - 1030 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 15

** HANOI - U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled to arrive in Vietnam to meet with its top leaders before taking part in the G7 meeting in Japan. SEOUL - German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock travels to South Korea on second leg of Asia trip.

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 110th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. SAPPORO, Japan - G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment (to April 16). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 16

TOKYO - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in Japan after visiting China and South Korea. KARUIZAWA, Japan - G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Karuizawa, Nagano (to April 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 17 BOSTON - 2023 Boston Marathon. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 20 UNITED STATES - 13th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 21

** BRASILIA - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visits Portugal for a state visit and to attend Portuguese language summit, then continues to Spain. PARIS – 62nd anniversary of the first manned mission to space. SAHARA DESERT, Morocco - Desert Marathon Des sables (to May 1). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day. LISBON - Portugal to host bilateral summit with Brazil. (To April 25) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 23 GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day.

LONDON - 2023 London Marathon. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 24

NEW YORK - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York and will chair two meetings of the Security Council. (To April 25) ROAD TOWN - British Virgin Islands House of Assembly Election. GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2023 (to April 30).

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 25 NEW YORK CITY - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov chairs open debate on the Middle East as part of Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council this month. GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 WASHINGTON DC - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington. DELPHI, Greece - Greece hosts annual economic conference in Delphi. (To April 29) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 25th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. BUDAPEST - Pope Francis to visit Hungary (To Apr 30) STOCKHOLM – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To April 29) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 29

LONDON – 12th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 30

THIMPHU - Bhutanese National Council Election. ASUNCIÓN - Presidency of Paraguay Election. ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Deputies Election. ASUNCIÓN - Paraguayan Chamber of Senators Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 4

Goa, India - The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, comprising China, Russia, India and other central Asian countries, meet in Goa. (To May 5) BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers. (May 5) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 8

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a keynote address at a conference for German tax advisers - 1315 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 9

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - 42nd ASEAN Summit. (To May 11) LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM). (To May 11) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 11 NIIGATA, Japan - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Niigata (to May 13). BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich. (To May 12) INDONESIA - Leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet in the first summit of the year in Indonesia - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 12 KORNIK, Poland - European affairs ministers of Poland, France and Germany and the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna are due to meet in Kornik, Western Poland. STOCKHOLM - EU foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 14 THAILAND - Thailand holds a general election.

TURKEY - Grand National Assembly of Turkey Election. TURKEY - Presidency of Turkey Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 19 HIROSHIMA - Japan to host summit of G7 leaders (to May 21). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 21 DILI - Timorese National Parliament Election. GREECE - Greece holds parliamentary election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 22 BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 23 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) Meeting. GENEVA - Switzerland holds a ministerial debate on the themes it will raise as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 25 DETROIT, United States – APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 26) BRUSSELS - Meeting of EU trade ministers. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 30 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 OSLO - Norway to host meeting of NATO foreign ministers (To June 1) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)