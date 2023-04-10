Left Menu

Peru expects to produce 2.8 mln tonnes of copper in 2023 - minister

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 20:26 IST
Peru expects to produce 2.8 mln tonnes of copper in 2023 - minister
  • Peru

Peru expects to produce 2.8 million tonnes of copper in 2023, Minister of Energy and Mines Oscar Vera said in a news conference Monday.

Peru, the world's no. 2 producer of the red metal, saw production affected late last year and at the beginning of this year after protests and road blockades spurred by the ouster and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

