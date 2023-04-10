Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces press attacks in east
Russian forces are pressing attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, focusing on two cities and pounding Ukrainian positions with air strikes and artillery barrages, Kyiv said on Monday. BATTLEFIELD
* The Russian-installed head of Donetsk said Russian forces controlled more than 75% of the besieged city of Bakhmut. * Russia said it has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia.
* Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner swap, with 106 Russian captives being freed in exchange for 100 Ukrainians. * Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.
LEAKED DOCUMENTS * Ukraine has been forced to amend some military plans ahead of a much-vaunted counter-offensive due to a leak of classified U.S. documents, CNN reported.
* Some Western security experts and U.S. officials suspect the highly classified military and intelligence documents may have been leaked by someone from the United States. DIPLOMACY, TRADE
* Ukraine is seeking a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, believing it should be more involved in resolving the war. * President Alexander Lukashenko said Belarus needs guarantees that Russia will defend the country "like its own territory" in the event of attack, state-owned BelTA reported.
* Russia threatened to bypass a U.N.-brokered grain deal unless obstacles to its farm exports were removed. QUOTES
"The enemy (Russia) switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire." - Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, on the situation in Bakhmut. "The Russians have turned Avdiivka into a total ruin ... around 1,800 people remain in Avdiivka, all of whom risk their lives every day." - Pavlo Kyrylenko, Donetsk's regional governor, of attacks on the city of Avdiivka.
"You and I know that there is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease." - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on leak of U.S. intelligence documents. IN-DEPTH STORIES
