Left Menu

Telangana govt to host Iftar dinner on April 12 in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 20:30 IST
Telangana govt to host Iftar dinner on April 12 in Hyderabad
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be hosting Iftar dinner on April 12, official sources said on Monday.

Telangana government organizes Iftar dinner for Muslims every year during the holy month of Ramzan. This year, the Chief Minister is hosting the dinner in LB Stadium here and the arrangements for the function are in full swing.

In this regard, Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar along with Home Minister Mahamood Ali held a meeting today with officials on the arrangements for Iftar dinner at the stadium.

Sources said the state government has allotted Rs 250 crore in the Budget for minority welfare this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

DEWA to launch its 'Sat-2' 6U nanosatellite in April

 United Arab Emirates
2
Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

Broccoli has properties that can prevent sickness: Study

 United States
3
2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

2 arrested for electrician's murder in Delhi’s Alipur

 India
4
Not appropriate: AICC in-charge of Rajasthan says Pilot never raised corruption issue with him

Not appropriate: AICC in-charge of Rajasthan says Pilot never raised corrupt...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023