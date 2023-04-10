Telangana govt to host Iftar dinner on April 12 in Hyderabad
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be hosting Iftar dinner on April 12, official sources said on Monday.
Telangana government organizes Iftar dinner for Muslims every year during the holy month of Ramzan. This year, the Chief Minister is hosting the dinner in LB Stadium here and the arrangements for the function are in full swing.
In this regard, Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar along with Home Minister Mahamood Ali held a meeting today with officials on the arrangements for Iftar dinner at the stadium.
Sources said the state government has allotted Rs 250 crore in the Budget for minority welfare this year.
