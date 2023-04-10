Left Menu

Maha govt releases Rs 177.8 crore for losses suffered by rain-affected farmers in March

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government on Monday said it has released Rs 177.80 crore relief to be disbursed to farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains in March.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier given instructions to officials to process the damage assessment claims and disburse financial assistance, a statement issued by the government said.

After verification, the state government has disbursed Rs 177.80 crore to districts, where farmers suffered losses due to unseasonal rains last month, it said.

As per the statement, the Aurangabad revenue divisional commissioner has received Rs 84.75 crore, followed by Rs 63.09 crore to Nashik, Rs 24.57 crore to Amaravati and Rs 5.37 crore to Pune.

