Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL30 BIZ-TEMASEK-2NDLD MANIPAL HEALTH Temasek to buy additional 41 pc stake in Manipal Health Enterprises for Rs 16,300 crore New Delhi: Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek will buy an additional 41 per cent stake in Manipal Health Enterprises for more than Rs 16,300 crore (USD 2 billion), taking its total shareholding to 59 per cent in one of the country's largest hospital chains.

DEL38 BIZ-LD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty eke out gains for 6th day, register longest winning streak in 4 months Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains in volatile trade on Monday, extending the winning streak to a sixth straight day as gains in auto and IT shares offset losses in banking and FMCG stocks.

DEL65 BIZ-CAG-SUBSIDIES CAG Murmu says there is need to distinguish between justifiable subsidies and freebies New Delhi: Comptroller & Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday advised states to meet their capital expenditure from their own revenue sources and emphasised the need to distinguish between justifiable subsidies and freebies, which are not fiscally responsible.

DEL62 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee edges up 3 paise to 81.99 against US dollar amid rate hike fears New Delhi: The rupee pared its early gains to close 3 paise higher at 81.99 against the US dollar on Monday as a resurgent greenback amid expectations of Fed rate hike and firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit. DCM59 BIZ-RBI-IT OUTSOURCING RBI issues detailed norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India on Monday came out with detailed norms for outsourcing of IT services by banks, NBFCs and regulated financial sector entities to ensure that such arrangements do not undermine their responsibilities and obligations to customers.

DEL28 BIZ-ADANI-RAHUL GANDHI Counter to Rahul Gandhi's Rs 20,000 cr claim: Adani says USD 2.6 bn stake sale money came in group firms New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's group on Monday listed out details of the USD 2.87 billion stake sales in group firms since 2019 and how USD 2.55 billion of this was ploughed back into business, as it looked to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim of Rs 20,000 crore coming in to the conglomerate through 'shell companies'.

DCM39 BIZ-CLUSTER FARMING Govt allows 5 pvt firms for cluster farming in 50,000 ha with Rs 750cr investment New Delhi: The Centre has allowed five private firms to undertake cluster farming of specific horticulture crops in about 50,000 hectares on a pilot basis entailing an investment of Rs 750 crore, including government subsidy -- a moved aimed at making Indian produce globally competitive and boost farmers' income.

DEL20 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 355; silver tumbles Rs 420 New Delhi: Gold price declined by Rs 355 to Rs 60,095 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

