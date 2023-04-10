Coal ministry to hold discussions with coal block allottees on Apr 12

Coal ministry officials will interact with the representatives of captive and commercial coal block allottees on Wednesday to discuss ways to increase coal production and other issues.

The meeting, to be held in the national capital on April 12, will be attended by Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena and Additional Coal Secretary and Nominated Authority M Nagaraju.

''In order to ensure India's energy needs, the ministry will hold an interactive session with allottees of captive and commercial coal blocks.

''It will showcase significant reforms implemented to make the sector more appealing and will also solicit feedback and suggestions from all stakeholders in order to expand the domestic coal production, lower the need for imported coal, and facilitate ease of doing business in the country,'' the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry will also review the actual coal production for the fiscal 2022-23 as well as the production targets for the year 2023-24.

The ministry launched the first ever tranche of commercial auctions of 38 coal mines on June 18, 2020.

Till now, six tranches of commercial coal mines auction have been completed and a total of 87 coal mines have been successfully auctioned. They have a cumulative Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) of 220.52 million tonne per annum with annual revenue generation estimated at Rs. 33,231 crore.

