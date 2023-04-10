Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 10 cr seized in Assam, 2 held

Assam Police on Monday seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 crore and arrested two persons in the Cachar district.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 22:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Monday seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 crore and arrested two persons in the Cachar district. Based on a secret information, Cachar police conducted a special operation at the Bagador area of Silchar on Monday and recovered 50 packets of soap cases containing suspected to be Heroin and 30,000 Yaba tablets alongwith some cash amount.

Police arrested two persons namely Rohimuddin (33 years old) and Haseena Begum (24 years old). Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that the market value of the seized NDPS material is estimated at about Rs 10 crore.

"The consignment of the narcotics substance is suspected to be smuggled from Churachandpur of Manipur to Assam," Numal Mahatta said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

