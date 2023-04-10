PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of medical college in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

By Payal Mehta As part of the government's efforts to boost medical infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on April 17 inaugurate the newly-built campus of the medical college in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

UT Officials said that the inauguration of the campus of NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute will give an impetus to the government's efforts to provide health care to the citizens. They said the medical college, the only such facility in the union territory, has been operating from a rented accommodation. "This is a proud moment for all of us as we get the new facility. This will be a huge impetus to our efforts to provide health care to the citizens here," Arun T, Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, said.

Kashmira, a student who hails from Diu, told ANI that the facility will help take medical facilities to remote areas in the region which has a large tribal population. "It is a huge step. It is important to have a big medical facility developed here so we can serve the locals better," she said.

Another student, who did not want to be named, said the good infrastructure will give a boost to medical education in the union territory. "It is great that there will be such a facility in a crucial area which is bordered between Maharashtra and Gujarat. Students will not think of going to other cities. Scholarships are also available," she said.

Adarshani, a student, said that the facilities will motivate people to take to medical education in a big way which will eventually expand medical network in rural areas. The new campus has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 200 crore.

The medical college is associated with Shree Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital, Silvassa, earlier known as Cottage Hospital which was started in 1952. It has gradually grown to a 650-bedded hospital and will be expanded further. As one enters the college, there is a huge portrait of PM Modi at the reception with the words "The future will belong to the societies which invest in healthcare".

The college started in 2019-20 academic year has 682 students. Officials said the medical college will now admit 177 students a year. The college has an average 85 per cent result and has produced a university topper. (ANI)

