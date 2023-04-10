Left Menu

Chile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex

Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Monday it had renewed a clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex Renewable Energy for its Gabriela Mistral division in Chile's northern desert region.

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:15 IST
Chile's Codelco renews clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex

Chile's state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said on Monday it had renewed a clean energy contract with Canada's Innergex Renewable Energy for its Gabriela Mistral division in Chile's northern desert region. Innergex owns 55% of Pampa Elvira Solar, which generates heat through solar thermal collectors to recover dissolved copper, a process called electrowinning, which has allowed the replacement of about 60% of the fossil fuel used.

The solar system replaces diesel consumption in water heating boilers. "This clean energy project allows us to avoid the emission of 15,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, at the same time that we achieve savings of more than $2 million per year," Mauricio Acuna, Codelco's vice president of provisioning, said in a statement.

The contract, effective from April 1, will run until Dec. 31, 2032. Chile's mining industry has made rapid progress in procuring clean energy for its processes as it attempts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Codelco Chairman Maximo Pacheco has said the company is adjusting its strategy to produce more sustainable copper to address growing environmental concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023