Left Menu

AAP, JD(S) leaders join BJP ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls

The leaders who joined BJP include State General Secretary Rajanna, Chikkaballapur district General Secretary of AAP Narasimha Reddy and many other supporters of various parties.

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:35 IST
AAP, JD(S) leaders join BJP ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, many prominent leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Janata Dal (Secular) party joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in Bengaluru. The leaders who joined BJP include State General Secretary Rajanna, Chikkaballapur district General Secretary of AAP Narasimha Reddy and many other supporters of various parties.

The party leaders expressed their confidence that all the BJP candidates will win in all the constituencies, including in the Chikkaballapur constituency. State Health Minister K Sudhakar, State General Secretary Siddaraju and other leaders welcomed the leaders and workers who joined the party.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the largest single party winning 104 seats, with the Congress winning 80 and the JD(S) 37 seats. The elections for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly will be held on May 10, and the counting of votes for the Assembly will be held on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
2
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus
3
Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearance in court

Malegaon blast: Bailable warrant issued against ATS officer for non-appearan...

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 10

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023