Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais meets PM Modi

This was the first meeting of Ramesh Bais with the Prime Minister since assuming the charge of the post of Governor

ANI | Updated: 10-04-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 23:44 IST
Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais meets PM Modi (Photo: Twitter/@PMOIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

This was the first meeting of Ramesh Bais with the Prime Minister since assuming the charge of the post of Governor.

Bais, seven-time MP from Chhattisgarh's Raipur, took oath as the Governor of Maharashtra on Februray 18. (ANI)

