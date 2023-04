IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers b Mohammed Siraj 0 KL Rahul c Kohli b Mohammed Siraj 18 Deepak Hooda c Karthik b Parnell 9 Krunal Pandya c Karthik b Parnell 0 Marcus Stoinis c Shahbaz Ahmed b Sharma 65 Nicholas Pooran c Shahbaz Ahmed b Mohammed Siraj 62 Ayush Badoni hit wicket b Parnell 30 Jaydev Unadkat c du Plessis b Patel 9 Mark Wood b Patel 1 Ravi Bishnoi not out 3 Avesh Khan not out 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-6, W-9) 16 Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 213 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-23, 3-23, 4-99, 5-105, 6-189, 7-206, 8-209, 9-212 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-22 -3, David Willey 4-0-32-0, Wayne Parnell 4-0-41-3, Harshal Patel 4-0-48-2, Karn Sharma 3-0-48-1, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-15-0.

