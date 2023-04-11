Left Menu

Odisha: Court sentences official to two years in prison for graft

A special vigilance court here on Monday sentenced a former tax collector of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation then municipality to two years of imprisonment for taking a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a person seven years ago.Special vigilance judge A K Sahoo also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on 55-year-old convict Dharanidhar Swain.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 11-04-2023 00:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 00:03 IST
A special vigilance court here on Monday sentenced a former tax collector of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (then municipality) to two years of imprisonment for taking a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a person seven years ago.

Special vigilance judge A K Sahoo also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on 55-year-old convict Dharanidhar Swain. He will have to undergo an additional month in prison if he fails to pay the fine amount, special prosecutor Surendra Nath Panda said.

He said Swain demanded a bribe of Rs 1,000 from Sankar Panigrahy and accepted the amount to change the ownership of the complainant's house on September 18, 2016. He was caught by a vigilance team and an FIR was lodged. He was arrested on February 17, 2016 and released on bail on October 27 the same year, Panda added.

