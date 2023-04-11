Khasi Thanksgiving festival comes to an end

Thousands of people on Monday witnessed the colourful traditional Thanksgiving festival of the Khasi community, the Ka Shad Suk Mynsiem, held at the Weiking ground here.

The three-day festival aptly titled – 'dance of the happy heart' - concluded with around 1400 men and women dancing to the beats of drums and tune of 'tangmuri' (flute) in order to thank the Almighty for the blessings He bestowed.

Governor Pegu Chauhan attended the ceremony as chief guest.

The dancers wore gold and silver jewellery ornaments, including silver crowns that adorn the heads of unmarried women.

A part of the costume of male dancers is silver quivers having three arrows. The first arrow is designated to guard oneself, the second is for protecting the honour of the family and clan, and the third one is for territorial protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)