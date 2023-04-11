Left Menu

Japan finance minister to host G7 meeting in Washington on April 12

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 05:38 IST
Japan finance minister to host G7 meeting in Washington on April 12

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that Japan would chair a Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders' meeting on April 12 in Washington to discuss the underlying global economy, global supply chains, inflation and the Ukraine crisis.

Suzuki will travel to Washington to hold the G7 financial leaders' meeting on the sidelines of IMF and World Bank annual gatherings. G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023