Japan finance minister to host G7 meeting in Washington on April 12

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that Japan would chair a Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders' meeting on April 12 in Washington to discuss the underlying global economy, global supply chains, inflation and the Ukraine crisis.

Suzuki will travel to Washington to hold the G7 financial leaders' meeting on the sidelines of IMF and World Bank annual gatherings. G7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)