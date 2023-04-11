Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces press offensive in east

Russian forces pressed attacks on frontline cities in eastern Ukraine on Monday, while Ukrainian officials played down a report that Kyiv is

amending some plans for a counter-offensive because of a leak of classified U.S. documents.

BATTLEFIELD * The Russian-installed head of Donetsk said Russian forces controlled more than 75% of the besieged city of Bakhmut.

* Russia said it has destroyed a depot containing 70,000 tonnes of fuel near the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. * Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner swap, with 106 Russian captives being freed in exchange for 100 Ukrainians.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports. LEAKED DOCUMENTS

* Ukraine has been forced to amend some military plans ahead of a much-vaunted counter-offensive because of a leak of classified U.S. documents, CNN reported. * Some Western security experts and U.S. officials suspect the highly classified intelligence documents may have been leaked by someone from the United States.

* U.S. national security agencies are reviewing how they share their most sensitive secrets inside the U.S. government, and dealing with the diplomatic fallout from the release of dozens of confidential documents, three U.S. officials said. DIPLOMACY, POLITICS

* Facing up to a quarter of a century in jail on treason charges he denies, Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza told a Moscow court his trial recalled one of Josef Stalin's show trials in the 1930s. * The U.S. government will seek to rally allies this week to ratchet up economic pressure on Russia and shore up support for Kyiv, a top U.S. Treasury official is to say.

* Ukraine is seeking a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, believing it should be more involved in resolving the war. QUOTES

"The enemy (Russia) switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire." - Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, on the situation in Bakhmut. "You and I know that there is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease." - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on leak of U.S. intelligence documents.

IN-DEPTH STORIES * ANALYSIS-Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map

* INSIGHT-Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front * ANALYSIS-Russia's military production, state splurge ease sanctions pain (Compiled by Reuters editors)

