South Korean minister strongly condemns North Korea's unlawful use of its property
Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 07:12 IST
South Korea's unification minister, in charge of handling relations with North Korea, on Tuesday strongly condemned the North for operating facilities and using South Korean properties at their now-closed joint factory park.
"South Korea will pursue all necessary measures, including legal action, to hold North Korea accountable for its illegal activities," Kwon Young-se said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement