Newmont plumps offer for Australia's Newcrest to $19.5 bln

Newmont Corporation raised its offer for Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd on Tuesday to A$29.4 billion ($19.5 billion) to close a deal that would extend Newmont's lead as the world's biggest gold producer. If successful, the deal would lift Newmont's gold output to nearly double its nearest rival Barrick Gold Corp. The merger is set to be the third-largest deal ever involving an Australian company and the third-largest globally in 2023, according to data from Refinitiv and Reuters calculations.

Newcrest said on Tuesday it had given U.S.-based Newmont access to its books following the sweetened all-share bid that has received some support from shareholders. "Newmont has indicated that the revised proposal represents its best and final price in the absence of a competing proposal," Newcrest said in a statement.

Under the revised offer, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont share for each share held, with an implied value of A$32.87 a share, up from a previous exchange ratio of 0.380 that Newcrest's board unanimously rejected in February. Newcrest shares rose by as much as 7% to A$30.28 but still traded below the implied offer price. Analysts said that this suggested Newmont's shares could fall when they resume trading on Tuesday.

"I think this offer strikes a better balance. We are positively disposed to the Newcrest-Newmont merger and would intend to remain a shareholder of the combined entity were a transaction to proceed," said Chief Investment Officer Simon Mahwinney at Newcrest's top shareholder Allan Gray Australia. The latest bid is 16% higher than Newmont's initial proposal, and represents a 46% premium to Newcrest's share price on Feb. 3 before Newmont's bid was announced, Newcrest said.

Newmont is also offering a franked special dividend of up to $1.10 per share and is seeking unanimous board approval to proceed with the binding offer after a due diligence period of around four weeks. "We always thought there would be another bump coming through. It's probably enough for us," said Andy Forster, senior investment officer at fund manager Argo Investments in Sydney.

Reuters had reported that Newmont was open to raising its offer price for Newcrest. Barrick and miner Sibanye Stillwater Ltd have told Reuters they are not interested in bidding for Newcrest.

Newcrest's operations include its top-class Cadia asset in Australia, an expanding footprint in North America and Papua New Guinea, and growth potential in copper, highly prized as key to the world's energy transition. An earlier offer had been seen as opportunistic by some investors given it came at a vulnerable time for the company. Newcrest is seeking a replacement for former Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Biswas, who stepped down in December.

The revised deal is just shy of Glencore's $22.5 billion takeover offer for Canada's Teck Resources Ltd's that was announced earlier this month. ($1 = 1.5049 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)