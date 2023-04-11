Left Menu

Is Rahul Gandhi working with anti-India businessmen to weaken country, asks BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is working with anti-India businessmen to weaken the country, while responding to Ghulam Nabi Azad's allegations against the former Wayanad MP, on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:44 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is working with anti-India businessmen to weaken the country, after Ghulam Nabi Azad's allegations against the former Wayanad MP on Monday. While addressing mediapersons, Prasad said, "Ghulam Nabi Azad made serious allegations that whenever Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he meets 'undesirable businessmen'... With whom did Rahul Gandhi meet? What is the agenda? Is Rahul Gandhi working with anti-India businessmen to weaken the country?"

On Saturday, the Congress leader, in his tweet, took a dig at former Congress leaders, who have jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party or have snapped decades-old ties with the grand old party like Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Defence Minister AK Antony's son Anil Antony. Rahul Gandhi's stinging remarks came after senior opposition leader Sharad Pawar said that there is "no need" for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue since the Supreme Court-appointed committee is examining the relevant issues and that it seems the Adani group was "targeted" in the Hindenburg Research report.

NCP chief's remarks are at variance with those of Congress which has insisted on a JPC probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. Some other opposition parties have also supported the demand for a JPC probe. Pawar, a former union minister, said a demand was raised for a probe into the Adani issue and the Supreme Court took the initiative and appointed a committee which has retired an SC judge, experts, administrators and economists. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

