Left Menu

UP: Several people injured after bus overturns on National Highway-2

Passengers had a narrow escape after a double-decker-Shatabdi bus overturned on the Kanpur-Agra National Highway of Thana Sikandra area, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:44 IST
UP: Several people injured after bus overturns on National Highway-2
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers had a narrow escape after a double-decker-Shatabdi bus overturned on the Kanpur-Agra National Highway of Thana Sikandra area, said the police. The accident happened due to the bursting of both the front tyres of the bus, added the police.

As soon as the police received the information, it reached the spot. Passengers were pulled out of the bus. So far, no casualties have been reported. Dozens of passengers were injured, and they were admitted to CHC. Their treatment is underway.

The Superintendent of Police also reached the spot along with the police force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023