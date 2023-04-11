Left Menu

The start-up India policy is brainchild of PM Modi: Union Min Sonowal

Sonowal said, "The start-up India policy is the brainchild of PM Modi and this is the right step taken by MoPSW to create a strong ecosystem for fostering start-ups and innovation in the nation. This will surely promote innovation and entrepreneurship. Through this policy, MoPSW wants to enable start-ups to grow and prosper through innovations."

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:44 IST
The start-up India policy is brainchild of PM Modi: Union Min Sonowal
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said that the start-up India policy is the brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this is the right step taken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways to create a strong ecosystem for fostering start-ups and innovation in the nation. A nation's growth is augmented by start-ups and entrepreneurs. In order to build a strong innovation ecosystem, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) issued a draft on 'Sagarmala Innovation and Start-up Policy'.

As per the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways, "the draft policy aims at nurturing start-ups and other entities to co-create the future of India's growing maritime sector. This entails the intensive collaboration of the organizations to build a strong eco-system facilitating innovation and Startups in the country that will drive sustainable growth and generate large-scale employment opportunities. "This enhances the cooperation and coordination between academic institutions, public sector, and private sector and convergence of different schemes and programs to groom fresh ideas and approaches to resolve the issues and challenges to boost up the efficiency in the areas of operation, maintenance, and infrastructure development" Ministry added.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The start-up India policy is the brainchild of PM Modi and this is the right step taken by MoPSW to create a strong ecosystem for fostering start-ups and innovation in the nation. This will surely promote innovation and entrepreneurship. Through this policy, MoPSW wants to enable start-ups to grow and prosper through innovations." "The designed framework enables the distribution of responsibilities and benefits among the various stakeholders. This is not only limited to the existing stakeholders but also includes upcoming young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas" he added

The draft policy has identified several key areas for the startup to flourish including decarbonization, optimizing processes through data, maritime education, multi-modal transportation, manufacturing, alternate/advanced materials, maritime cybersecurity, smart communication and marine electronics. Ministry said that over the span of 8 successful years of Sagarmala, the maritime sector had captured all the possible opportunities for the port-led development. Now, this policy will also create a field to establish long-term action plans, network, infrastructure, and other resources to build a robust maritime innovation ecosystem." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023