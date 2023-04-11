Left Menu

Seven-year-old dies due to electrocution at govt school premises in UP's Mainpuri

A seven-year-old boy died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a submersible pump inside the premises of a primary school on Monday, said police.

11-04-2023
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A seven-year-old boy died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a submersible pump inside the premises of a primary school on Monday, said police. The incident took place under the limits of Manauna police station in UP's Mainpuri district and the deceased child was identified as Anshu Diwakar, son of Chhabiram Diwakar, said police further.

The victim child was playing when he mistakenly came into contact submersible Pump. Angered by the painful incident villagers along with the family members of the deceased child damaged the car of the School principal and protested against the district administration. Later, with the efforts of the Circle Officer and Tehsildar police collected the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Deputy Collector, Gopal Sharma ordered to register an FIR against the principal of the school on the complaint of the victim's family members. Basic Education Officer, Deepika Gupta also reached the spot and assured departmental action against everyone who will be found guilty. Arvind Pratap Singh of Samajwadi Party and former MLC from Karhal announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the victim's family members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

