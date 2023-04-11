Assam: 3 women killed in road accident in Dibrugarh, protesters set police vehicle on fire

Three women were killed in a road accident at a bypass near Nahartoli under Dikom police station in Dibrugarh on Monday. The deceased were identified as Rita Bhakta, Sunita Bedia and Mina Bedia of the Nahartoli tea estate.

According to sources, a speeding car reportedly ran over the three female workers of the Nahartoli tea estate. After the accident, the agitated garden workers blocked the road disrupting traffic movement.

Detailing the incident, SP Shwetak Mishra said, "The Swift Dzire ran over three women when they were passing through the bypass. The car was overseeing and due to this, the accident took place. Protesters blocked the road for hours, and police tried to disperse the angry mob from the NH-37 Dikom but the protesters set fire to a police vehicle.

Later police restored to blank fire to disperse the mob. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

