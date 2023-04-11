Jyotiba Phule Jayanti declared public holiday in Rajasthan

Rajasthan government has declared Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti on April 11 as a public holiday across the state. The decision was approved by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as per an official letter.

The order on the same will be effective from April 11, 2023. Until now, the state used to observe it as an optional holiday. Apart from this optional holiday, Bhagwan Shree Devnarayan Jayanti on January 28 was also declared as a public holiday by the state government. The decision was taken by the Chief Minister keeping the sentiments of the common man in consideration. Apart from that public representatives like Women and Child Development Minister, Mamta Bhupesh, State President of National Phule Brigade Team Rajasthan, Dinesh Kumar Saini, Lokesh Malakar from Nagaur's Parbatsar and various social organizations also demanded that Jyotiba Phule Jayanti be declared a public holiday.

It is noteworthy that Phule played an important role in eradicating untouchability from the country and empowering society. Born in 1827, Phule was an Indian social activist, anti-caste social reformer and writer from Maharashtra. With this, now the number of public holidays in the state has increased to 30 and the number of optional holidays to 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)