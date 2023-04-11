Left Menu

Body found in Delhi-bound Northeast Express train at New Jalpaiguri railway station

A body of a man was found in the general compartment of the Delhi-bound Northeast Express train at New Jalpaiguri railway station on Monday evening, said S Selva Murugan, Superintendent of Railway Police.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:49 IST
Body found in Delhi-bound Northeast Express train at New Jalpaiguri railway station
New Jalpaiguri railway station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A body of a man was found in the general compartment of the Delhi-bound Northeast Express train at New Jalpaiguri railway station on Monday evening, said S Selva Murugan, Superintendent of Railway Police. Upon receiving the information, police personnel reached the spot.

Detailing the incident, a passenger named Prahlad Kumar said, "The train was coming from Kamakhya and before reaching New Jalpaiguri railway station, a few rounds of fire were heard, in which it was found that a man has been killed in the general compartment. According to the officials, efforts are underway to identify the body.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on April 1, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan died after being hit by a moving train at Dibrugarh Town railway station, the police said.

Government railway police (GRP) officials said that the deceased RPF jawan has been identified as Havildar Dhankumar Hajong. Officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of an accident. Things will however become clear only after investigation.

Mrinal Deka, Sub-Inspector, GRP said, "The body has been sent to Assam Medical College for the post-mortem examination. And we are further probing the incident," (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023