Left Menu

Delhi: 75-year-old man found dead in shop at Krishna Nagar

A 75-year-old man was found dead in a shop at Krishna Nagar, said police on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:49 IST
Delhi: 75-year-old man found dead in shop at Krishna Nagar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old man was found dead in a shop at Krishna Nagar, said police on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of South Anarkali, Jagatpuri.

According to the officials, information was received at around 2:45 PM regarding the kidnapping of a person. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the investigation.

"CCTV footage available at the location was obtained and analyzed in which it was found that Kuldeep with his scooty went to a shop located in Krishna Nagar," said the police. "Upon further analysis of the footage, it was observed that he didn't come out of the shop and the shop was locked by the suspect around 1:40 PM," the police added.

Police also informed that based on suspicion the lock of the shop was broken wherein the deceased's body was found. A case is being registered at Jagatpuri police station.

Also, the accused has been identified and multiple teams are working to nab the accused, said the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023