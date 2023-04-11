Left Menu

Andhra CM reviews Covid situation, asks officials to prepare for emergencies

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the health department to be prepared for all kinds of emergencies given the rise in Covid cases across the country during the review meeting held in the camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, said the press release issued by the Chief Minister's office.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 08:49 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the health department to be prepared for all kinds of emergencies given the rise in Covid cases across the country during the review meeting held in the camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, said the press release issued by the Chief Minister's office. The department officials briefed the Chief Minister about the Covid situation in the state and the measures in place to prevent it. "The situation is completely under control. Rapid tests are available at the level of village clinics, and if it is positive, the samples will be taken for an RTPCR test immediately. Only 25 people were admitted to the hospital with covid after conducting a fever survey across the state," said the officials.

They also informed the chief minister regarding the oxygen lines, PSA plants, oxygen cylinders, and oxygen concentrators, which are being checked and ready in place. Further, all kinds of preparations have been made at airports to take samples from international flight passengers. "The department should monitor the situation from time to time and take appropriate measures. The family doctor system and village clinics will be useful in preventing the spread of Covid and provide better treatment. A fever survey should be conducted in the villages and conduct tests for those with symptoms and ensure that medicines are given to them immediately. Further, all the labs should be equipped fully," said the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Jagan also reviewed the construction works of new medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh during the meeting. Officials said that work is being done as per the schedule in Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Rajahmundry, Eluru, and Nandy which have been designated as the priority colleges. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

