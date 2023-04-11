Left Menu

J-K: Terror module busted in Baramulla, two terrorist associates of LeT arrested

"Based on a tip-off, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR and 2 Bn SSB have busted a terror module at Baramulla Pattan and arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit," informed the release.

11-04-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security Forces have busted a terror module in Baramulla and arrested two terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said. Two terrorist associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit have been arrested along with arms and ammunition, said a police press release on Monday.

According to the release, the terrorist associates have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra and Saima Bashir. "Based on a tip-off, Joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 29 RR and 2 Bn SSB have busted a terror module at Baramulla Pattan and arrested two terrorist associates of LeT outfit," informed the release.

The release added, "On their disclosure one pistol, two pistol magazines, pistol round- five improvised explosive devices, and one remote control improvised explosive device weighing approximately 2 kgs were recovered. The release also said that the accused further also informed that they were working as terrorist associates with an active terrorist namely Abid Qayoom Lone.

"During their further questioning, the terrorists revealed that the duo were working as terrorist associates with an active terrorist, Abid Qayoom Lone of Wussan Pattan associated with the banned terrorist organisation LeT outfit," said the release. Also, a case under sections of the Arms and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered at Pattan Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

