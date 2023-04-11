Delhi: Three nabbed for robbing truck driver

Three persons were apprehended for robbing a truck driver at Sangam Vihar, said Delhi police on Monday. The accused have been identified as Chinta, Ashiq and one Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).

According to the police, the accused robbed the truck driver while he was returning to his home after delivering some articles at Sangam Vihar. Detailing the incident, the police said, "On April 7, a truck driver resident of Faridabad, Haryana reported at Tigri police station that at about 3:AM he dropped some articles at a shop at Sangam Vihar and while returning to his home, three to four boys blocked his way by an auto rickshaw and threw some stones in the front glass of the truck."

"They forcibly robbed his mobile phone and cash Rs 1100 and fled away," added the police. Informing about the investigation, the police said, "During the course of the investigation, the team worked sincerely and relentlessly, hundreds of CCTV footage of the area were checked and local informers were activated to get any clue."

"After continuous and sincere efforts, CCTV cameras of the area were checked and a brand new auto-rickshaw without a registration number plate was noticed in CCTV footage near the place of the incident," added the police. The police said, "Details were collected about the persons who had purchased new auto rickshaw within one month. After scrutiny of the details, it was found that a total of 63 auto-rickshaws were purchased in Delhi by various persons, however, 11 persons were zeroed out of the list who reside in Sangam Vihar."

The officials informed that while interrogating the suspects, one of them was found suspicious and was apprehended, who later accepted that he had committed the robbery. Police said, "During this process, one person was found suspicious, although he kept changing his version. However, based on suspicion, he was apprehended and the team conducted a thorough investigation. At last, he disclosed that he was involved in the above robbery incident."

"On his instance, his accomplices namely Ashiq and one CCL were also apprehended," added the police. Further, the police informed that one robbed mobile phone and one auto rickshaw used in the commission of the crime were recovered from their procession.

During interrogation, the accused person Chinta disclosed that he along with Ashiq used to rob the people to fulfil their daily needs and desires for drugs. A case has also been registered under section 392 Indian Penal Code.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

