'Atonement for past deeds' of Sangh Parivar: Kerala CM on PM's church visit

Addressing the CPIM program at Angamaly, Vijayan said, "The Prime Minister of the country visited a famous Christian church in Delhi. It's a good thing if it can atone for everything that's happened so far. Will it be? Will the tiger take a different stance after knowing that taste? Will it travel any other way?"

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting a church in Delhi on Easter and said it is a good thing if it was done as an "atonement for past deeds" of the Sangh Parivar. PM Narendra Modi on Sunday evening visited the Sacred Heart Church in Delhi's Connaught Place on Easter.

Addressing the CPIM program at Angamaly, Vijayan said, "The Prime Minister of the country visited a famous Christian church in Delhi. It's a good thing if it can atone for everything that's happened so far. Will it be? Will the tiger take a different stance after knowing that taste? Will it travel any other way?" "Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were seen visiting all the churches in Kerala. So there is no harm here. There is no harm in taking a different position," he added.

Vijayan also said, "Christian hunting is happening outside Kerala. The fact that you (BJP) could not take that position here is not because the Sangh Parivar here has any special minority affection. If you take a communal stand and try to create communal conflict here, the government will take a firm stand. It is a no-compromise position." (ANI)

