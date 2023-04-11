Assam: Fire breaks out in Rampur market area of Nalbari district

A massive fire broke out in a market area in Rampur of Assam's Nalbari district. According to the police, around seven to eight shops were gutted in Monday night's blaze.

As per latest information, the fire was brought under control by the fire department and police. "Firefighters brought the situation under control with the help of police and the locals", informed the police officials.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. In February this year over 300 shops were gutted in the massive fire which broke out in the Chowk Bazaar area of Jorhat in Assam in February.

According to Fire department officials, the fire started at a cloth shop near the market's main gate and was suspected to have been caused due to a short circuit. About 20 fire tenders were deployed to the spot to douse the flames.

In November last year a large number of houses and shops were gutted in a massive fire in the Lahorijaan area near Bokajan in Assam's Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border. In December last year a fire broke out at Basistha Amrit Nagar area in Guwahati. The fire broke out at the densely populated Nepalibasti area in Basistha Amrit Nagar in Guwahati. Several houses were damaged in the fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)