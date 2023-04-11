Left Menu

I-T dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current fiscal

It is popularly used to calculate indexed cost of acquisition while calculating capital gains at the time of sale of any capital asset.Normally, an asset is required to be retained for more than 36 months 24 months for immovable property and unlisted shares, 12 months for listed securities to qualify as long-term capital gains.Since prices of goods increase over time resulting in a fall in the purchasing power, the CII is used to arrive at the inflation adjusted purchasing price of assets so as to compute taxable long-term capital gains LTCG.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 10:14 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 10:13 IST
I-T dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current fiscal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Income Tax Department has notified the Cost Inflation Index for the current fiscal beginning April 2023, for calculating long-term capital gains arising from sale of immovable property, securities and jewellery.

The Cost Inflation Index (CII) is used by taxpayers to compute gains arising out of sale of capital assets after adjusting inflation.

The Cost Inflation Index for FY 2023-24 relevant to AY 2024-25 stood at 348, as per a notification of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Usually, the income tax department notifies CII in the month of June.

The CII number for last fiscal was 331 and for 2021-22 financial year it was 317.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the CII would help taxpayers to compute long-term capital gains tax enabling them to remit advance tax on time.

''This year's cost of inflation index is notified 3 months earlier by the tax department as compared to last fiscal year. Taxpayers can now precisely and accurately compute tax on long-term gains in the first quarter of FY 2023-24 and pay the necessary advance tax,'' Mohan added.

CII or Cost Inflation Index is notified under the Income-tax Act, 1961 every year. It is popularly used to calculate ''indexed cost of acquisition'' while calculating capital gains at the time of sale of any capital asset.

Normally, an asset is required to be retained for more than 36 months (24 months for immovable property and unlisted shares, 12 months for listed securities) to qualify as 'long-term capital gains'.

Since prices of goods increase over time resulting in a fall in the purchasing power, the CII is used to arrive at the inflation adjusted purchasing price of assets so as to compute taxable long-term capital gains (LTCG).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023