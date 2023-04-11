Grant Robertson to attend spring meetings of World Bank and IMF

Grant Robertson departs this evening for Washington DC to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The annual meetings bring together finance ministers, central bankers and private and public sector representatives from around the world to discuss the global economy, development, concerns and opportunities.

While at the meetings the Finance Minister will also meet with Finance Ministers and Treasurers from around the world, including Singapore, UK, Canada, Australia and the United States, along with the Managing Director of the World Bank and other finance leaders.

“These meetings are a great opportunity to engage with ministerial counterparts on matters of mutual interest – in particular with respect to New Zealand’s economic security, trade and recovery post-COVID,” Grant Robertson said.

“Given the uncertain global environment with higher the normal inflation and slower growth, I am keen to discuss approaches taken by other countries and share New Zealand’s insights.

“The world is still reconnecting and resettling post-COVID so meeting our business and trade partners in person will help strengthen these important relationships as the global recovery continues.”

The Finance Minister returns to New Zealand on Monday April 17.

