Left Menu

Grant Robertson to attend spring meetings of World Bank and IMF

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-04-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 14:56 IST
Grant Robertson to attend spring meetings of World Bank and IMF
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Grant Robertson departs this evening for Washington DC to attend the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

The annual meetings bring together finance ministers, central bankers and private and public sector representatives from around the world to discuss the global economy, development, concerns and opportunities.

While at the meetings the Finance Minister will also meet with Finance Ministers and Treasurers from around the world, including Singapore, UK, Canada, Australia and the United States, along with the Managing Director of the World Bank and other finance leaders.

“These meetings are a great opportunity to engage with ministerial counterparts on matters of mutual interest – in particular with respect to New Zealand’s economic security, trade and recovery post-COVID,” Grant Robertson said.

“Given the uncertain global environment with higher the normal inflation and slower growth, I am keen to discuss approaches taken by other countries and share New Zealand’s insights.

“The world is still reconnecting and resettling post-COVID so meeting our business and trade partners in person will help strengthen these important relationships as the global recovery continues.”

The Finance Minister returns to New Zealand on Monday April 17.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023