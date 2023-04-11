Left Menu

China stocks fall as price pressures worry investors; HK mixed

China stocks fell on Tuesday, as sentiment took a hit after data showed China's March consumer price growth was the slowest since September 2021, while shares in Hong Kong were mixed. ** China's consumer inflation in March hit the slowest pace since September 2021, suggesting persistent demand weakness and potential for further policy stimulus.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-04-2023 10:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 10:31 IST
China stocks fall as price pressures worry investors; HK mixed
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks fell on Tuesday, as sentiment took a hit after data showed China's March consumer price growth was the slowest since September 2021, while shares in Hong Kong were mixed. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.3% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng was up 0.1% and the China Enterprises Index was little changed. ** China's consumer inflation in March hit the slowest pace since September 2021, suggesting persistent demand weakness and potential for further policy stimulus. The reading was also below Reuters poll estimate.

** Meanwhile, producer deflation sped up, extending price declines for a sixth straight month. ** China's March inflation print indicates the world's second-largest economy is running a disinflation process, analysts said.

** The disinflationary pressure reflected slow consumption demand recovery amid a reopening and robust supply-chain, analysts at Mizuho said in a note. ** "Economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices," said Zhiwei Zhang, President at Pinpoint Asset Management. "There is room for fiscal and monetary policies to boost growth further," he added.

** Analysts at Nomura concurred that they expect Beijing to step up policy support in the coming months as low inflation readings could provide Beijing with more room for stimulus. ** In China, the CSI Media Index continued its rally and climbed 4.0%, while semiconductor shares lost 1.2%.

** Sector performances in Hong Kong were mixed. Property stocks rose 2.1%, with mainland property shares soaring 6.1%, while tech stocks slumped 1%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023